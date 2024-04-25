Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Saturday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.