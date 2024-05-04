Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
