Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

