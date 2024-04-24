Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 488 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $892.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $957.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.