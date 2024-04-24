Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. 3,252,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,313,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 76.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 296,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 357,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.