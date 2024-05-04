Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,565. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $374.85 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

