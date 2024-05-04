Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 250,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,996. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.