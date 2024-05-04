483 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
