Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 810 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 10,297,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.