Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

