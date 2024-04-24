NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 320,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

