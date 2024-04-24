CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$162.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.27.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGI

CGI Stock Up 0.2 %

CGI Company Profile

GIB.A stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.07. 78,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,634. CGI has a 1 year low of C$127.73 and a 1 year high of C$160.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.76. The stock has a market cap of C$29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.