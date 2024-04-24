Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,985,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. 88,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,460. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $187.41.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.