SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,528 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.