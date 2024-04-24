Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $172.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

