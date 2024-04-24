Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

