Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %
CDNS opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
Read More
