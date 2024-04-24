Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

