Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.40.

CR stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

