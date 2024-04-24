Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GBDC opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

