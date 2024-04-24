General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.