Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

