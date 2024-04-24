South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 30,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

