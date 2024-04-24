Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $165,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $41,453,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTR opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $71.54.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

