ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

