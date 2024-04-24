Contrasting Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -87.15% -50.47% Star Equity 42.49% -0.33% -0.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -3.60 Star Equity $45.78 million 0.31 $25.13 million $1.47 0.61

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats Vivani Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical



Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Star Equity



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

