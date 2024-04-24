Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bancorp



The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

