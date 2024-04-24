EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY24 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $338.08 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.31.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.