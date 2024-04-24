AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AppFolio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $219.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.53. AppFolio has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $253.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,313.44 and a beta of 0.80.
APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
