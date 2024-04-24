IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

