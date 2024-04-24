FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

View Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.