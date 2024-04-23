Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Remark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MARK

Remark Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 183,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,726. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Remark Profile

(Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.