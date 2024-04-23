First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 6,870 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,497. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

