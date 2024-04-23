iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,425,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

