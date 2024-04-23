Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.07

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 340749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
