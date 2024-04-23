Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.30

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.30 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 2430476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.70 ($0.87).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.53. The company has a market cap of £398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

