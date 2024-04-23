Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.19

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $114.98, with a volume of 52441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Transcat Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

