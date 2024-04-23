GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 7.9% Higher

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.73 and last traded at $147.48. 2,723,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,204,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

