The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,399 shares in the company, valued at $126,324,244.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,324,244.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,282 shares of company stock worth $21,373,311. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,391. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

