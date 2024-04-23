Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 307 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after buying an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,055,000 after buying an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

