Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.58. 3,076,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,094,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Geron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Geron

Geron Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Geron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after buying an additional 3,081,611 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Geron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 687,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 102,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Geron by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.