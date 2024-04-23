Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,708,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.03. General Electric has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.