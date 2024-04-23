UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $5.75 or 0.00008608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00127264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,558,380 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,560,548.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.7543856 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,291,955.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.