Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. 273,828 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

