Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $233.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00003674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00058557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,470,410 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.