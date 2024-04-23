Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Workday worth $88,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.35. 268,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.