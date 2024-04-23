Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down to $93.49

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.49, but opened at $89.23. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 49,831 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

