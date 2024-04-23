MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Gap Down to $515.17

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $515.17, but opened at $479.00. MSCI shares last traded at $461.47, with a volume of 378,794 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.06. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

