Insider Buying: The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.