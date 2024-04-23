Insider Buying: The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.
The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
