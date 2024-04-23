Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $183,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O remained flat at $53.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,304,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

