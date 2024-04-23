1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 109.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.61. 584,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $429.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.